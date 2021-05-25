Courtesy of Krystal Mosley

“She’s a fly on the wall. No one suspects anything!”

No one was more surprised than Krystal Mosley to find out that The Young and the Restless viewers were talking about her alter ego, usually referred to as “the woman in the green dress.” In fact, the mystery woman often managed to steal attention away from the big drama unfolding around her in the lobby at the Grand Phoenix.

“I found out a couple weeks ago and was like, ‘Wait, what?'” she laughs. “I went online and started reading all the comments and was completely blown away.”

Some were slow to pick up on the fact that Mosley was playing a hotel employee and that the infamous green dress is actually her uniform. “They were like, ‘Why doesn’t she ever change clothes?’ But then, when you see me answering the phone or interacting with customers, you start to get it. The name tag definitely helps.”

And what does the name tag read? “Crystal with a C,” says Krystal with a K. As for the outfit, “I’ve grown to love it, but it’s been a journey. It’s kept me on a nice, healthy diet. ‘OK, you can’t go out and eat all the barbecue, because you have to wear the dress on Tuesday.'”

The actress — who spends her time away from Genoa City training with several improv troupes, including The Groundlings and Second City — has been tending to the needs of hotel guests longer than you may have realized. “I opened the Grand Phoenix back in 2019. For that, we were wearing white shirts and black pants. The dress came a little later.”

So far, we don’t know much about Crystal… other than that she’s made at least one smart move. “She stays out of whatever issues Phyllis is having with her daughter or Nick,” says Mosley. “This is her 9-to-5 job, but sometimes she has to come in at night if there’s a hostage situation or something like that… ”

But who knows what the future holds… or what info Crystal has gathered while doing her duties? “She’s a fly on the wall,” Mosley says slyly. “No one suspects anything!”

While we wait to see whether Crystal eventually gets to stir up more than a cocktail, why not take a gander at the photopalooza below in which we look at recurring bits soap fans get a kick out of. From Bill’s nicknames for Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful to Thanksgiving pizza with General Hospital‘s Quartermaines, they’re all there… including the lady in green!