Howard Wise/JPI

Adam tries to reason with Chelsea.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of May 24 – 28, the Winters come together to remember a lost loved one. Read on to find out what else is happening next week.

With Chelsea locked in a mental hospital after her “breakdown,” Rey and Sharon have begun to suspect she faked it. They have no idea it was with Victor’s help, who promised to eventually free her after she exonerated Adam. Adam meanwhile is determined to become a better man, and one of his first steps in doing so is to be a better father. Adam goes to see Chelsea and begs her to let him be a father to Connor again. Is anyone surprised when she tells him no?

It’s been a little over two years since the real-life tragic passing of Kristoff St. John, and the on-air tribute to his Young & Restless character. The CBS soap is set to honor Neil Winters with a special memorial, which Lily and Devon organize. Devon thinks Neil would have loved what they have planned, and Lily knows it will surprise people.

Finally, as if Sally hasn’t stirred up enough trouble since arriving in Genoa City, look for her to meet with Ashland and offer a relationship that could be mutually beneficial for them both. If we had to guess, Sally could spill the beans about Harrison’s paternity in exchange for a piece of Jabot.

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out what Victor encourages of his sons. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And don’t miss our tribute gallery to Kristoff St. John.

Video: Team_Shey/Twitter