The Young & Restless vet would leave viewers asking, “Samantha who?”

When HBO Max announced that it would be doing a Sex and the City reboot, we were excited. When they admitted that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha would not be returning, our enthusiasm dipped… only to be reignited once we heard that Sara Ramirez — best known for her stint as Callie on Grey’s Anatomy — would be joining the cast of And Just Like That… as Che.

But there’s another name which, should it be dropped, would elevate the new HBO Max series to must-see TV status for us. Because we find it really easy to picture Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla, The Young and the Restless) playing a character who’d make the boozy brunches favored by Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Che pop like a champagne cork.

Earlier this month, our sister site TVLine reported that showrunner Michael Patrick King and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) wanted to make diversity a priority on the project. (This, after the original Sex and the City took a whole lot of heat for presenting New York City as the whitest, straightest place this side of Mayberry.)

With that in mind, Carrie will see her circle of friends significantly expanded to become a better reflection of the world we live in. Ramirez’s Che, for example, is described as “a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is a regular.”

So how do we picture Rowell fitting into this world? Why, as the top editor at a glamorous fashion-centric website for which Carrie writes a weekly column. Yes, the actress is plenty busy thanks to the fact that The Rich and the Ruthless — the popular soap-set series which she created and stars in — just launched its fourth season on BET+. But never forget that while remaining front and center at Young & Restless, Rowell was also starring on primetime’s Diagnosis: Murder.

In other words, she’d have this in the (Gucci) bag.

What do you think, gang? Wouldn’t you love to see Rowell become one of the And Just Like That… crew? Got a better idea than ours about whom she should play? Hit the comments on your way to the below photo gallery, in which we’re going to remind you of all the ways in which Rowell and alter ego Drucilla livened things up in Genoa City!

