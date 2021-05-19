Holy Crap! It’s the Young & Restless Reunion We Never Dreamed Would Happen
Howard Wise/JPI
Doug Davidson catches up with an old friend and fan favorite from Young & Restless.
The Young and the Restless’ Doug Davidson thrilled his followers with a photo of a recent reunion that brought back together two of the soaps all-time favorite characters from back in the day — none other than Paul Williams and Andy Richards.
No one who watched Young & Restless back in the 80s will have forgotten Andy, who worked side by side with Paul as private investigator and helped solve many a case in Genoa City. For those not familiar with the character, Andy started out on the show as a bartender, dated Jill before she became involved with John Abbott, and married and divorced Diane Jenkins, who is Kyle Abbott’s late mother.
More: Doug Davidson’s family album
In a particularly memorable case Paul and Andy worked on, Victor Newman came to then after Nikki was abducted by a man named Rick Daros, and the trio, along with Paul’s police officer father, Carl Williams, teamed up to rescue her.
Andy eventually left town to live in Pittsburgh, and although he returned once briefly, is still assumed to be living there to this day.
More: Doug Davidson speaks out on Y&R treatment
Still as handsome as ever, Doug and Steve Ford posed for a shot on what was not only a great day for a catch up session, but also Steve’s birthday and his anniversary! Doug gave his old pal and former colleague a shout-out on Twitter and said of the meeting, “Caught up with a great friend! Happy birthday, Steve and happy anniversary too!”
Caught up with a great friend! Happy birthday, Steve and happy anniversary too! #birthday #steveford pic.twitter.com/syRfVz2Fce
— Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 19, 2021
We love to see these two together again! What’s your favorite Andy and Paul memory? Please share it below, but first, enjoy more throwback photos of Young & Restless over the years in the photo gallery below.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.