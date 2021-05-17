Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Rings on their fingers, the newlyweds made their red-carpet debut on May 16.

Any way you slice it, the real winners at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards were Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, who People reports “recently” got hitched.

More: Just who *is* Sofia Pernas?

Mind you, rumors that vows had been exchanged by the sweethearts along with bling had been circulating all month, ever since the former Young & Restless co-stars (as the third Adam Newman and the one and only Marisa Sierras) were photographed on a Malibu beach with bands on their left hands.

Hartley, whose primetime hit This Is Us will wrap its run with Season 6 in 2022, was previously wed to another Young & Restless alum, Chrishell Stause (who played Bethany Bryant), and his Passions leading lady, Lindsay Korman (who was Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald to his Fox Crane). Hartley and Korman also have a 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, who you may recall he joked earlier this year was “trying to kill me.”

Again, he was joking; you can read exactly why here.

Since leaving the CBS daytime drama, Hartley has gone on to appear in movies such as A Bad Moms Christmas and Little; he’s currently diving into a particularly dark role in the upcoming A Lot of Nothing. Pernas now stars on CBS’ action-adventure series Blood & Treasure.

On your way to the comments to offer the happy couple your congratulations, stop off, why don’t you, at the below photo gallery, a collection of shots of soaps’ longest-married stars. Maybe someday we’ll have to add Hartley and Pernas to the list…