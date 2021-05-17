Jill Johnson/JPI

In the wee hours of May 15, the actress revealed that she and her handsome husband had the music in them — and that music was Jason Aldean’s.

Was there anyone among us who didn’t feel for Melissa Ordway when she posted on May 12 that she was missing better half Justin Gaston because “a busy couple of weeks has had us like ships passing in the night…

“Sure do miss your face,” she added. (And with a face like his, who could blame ’er?!?)

Anyway, no one didn’t feel for her? Mm-hmm. That’s pretty much what we thought.

So like us, you had to have been delighted by the Young & Restless leading lady’s May 15 post, in which she revealed that she and her husband (who stood in as Chance during Abby’s eventful wedding) had managed to get to a Jason Aldean show — safely, we (or she) might add. “Fully vaccinated + pods+ all of the things,” she wrote. “So much fun enjoying a concert with our fam.”

We’ll drink to that! Only a few days earlier, the actress had celebrated Mother’s Day with an image that she captioned thusly: “All my babies that have made me a momma in one photo… I’m a happy girl.”

And it's contagious. Hit the comments below to reveal whether there is any possible way you can look at Ordway's sweet pics without cracking a smile.