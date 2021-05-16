CBS screenshot

A ruined engagement party is only the start of the drama to come.

In a second Young & Restless preview for the week of May 17 – 21, the crashing of Kyle and Summer’s party is only the beginning of their troubles! read on for more details…

Tara walked in on Summer and Kyle’s engagement party at Society, and she wasn’t alone. She had her and Kyle’s son Harrison with her. In an earlier preview for the week, Kyle tells Summer the truth must come out about Harrison being his son, because it may be the only way he can protect him. This can mean only one thing, that Ashland knows the truth about the boy, which means his truce with Jabot is likely off the table.

Ashland is also back this week, and in that previous preview striking bargains with Victoria of all people. This after he was forced to hand Cyraxes over to Victor and Adam! Nothing good can come of this…

In this latest preview, Sally and Summer are at it once again, with Summer believing the redhead is likely giddy over her ruined engagement party. After losing Jack, Sally did vow her revenge on Summer and her mother for meddling in their relationship. Sally assures Summer this is none of her doing, and to watch her back where Kyle is concerned because the old saying, “Once a cheater always a cheater” often rings true. Kyle and Tara’s affair also isn’t Kyle’s first time at the adultery rodeo, and Summer knows it. That’s probably why she reacts as she does!

More: What — or maybe we should ask who — is next for Victoria?

Tell us what you think in the comments below Young & Restless fans. Should Summer be worried? Could Kyle go back to Tara for their son’s sake?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out what Victor encourages of his sons.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube