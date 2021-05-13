Brian Lowe/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award winner had a reason for waiting for the couple’s official milestone announcement.

The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin) has a lot to be happy about these days. Not only is he finally feeling like his old self again, after enduring a long road to recovery from COVID, he and husband Robert Sudduth just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, May 12, the fan favorite posted a photo with his handsome hubby as a way to celebrate “six years of wedded bliss with my bae.”

The couple was married in 2015 and Rikaart went on to explain that their anniversary was actually, “six years [on Sunday] but we didn’t wanna take away from you muthas [on Mother’s Day]!”

Back in February, the couple had some fun, sharing drinks while wishing “any other parents who have hidden from your child(ren) in your basement at any point in the last year” a Happy Valentine’s Day.

And prior to that, Rikaart sent his “handsome devil” of a husband a very special birthday message by admitting, “I wouldn’t have stayed sane this past year without you, @robert.sudduth,” then went on to clarify, “Well, I’d have gone more insane I should say.”

Join us in sending the happy couple our very best and take a moment to look at a gallery below featuring photos of other The Young and the Restless stars with their real-life spouses and partners.

