It’s time to prepare to say goodbye to the Pearson family.

The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) has been a popular staple in primetime since 2016 as Kevin Pearson on the NBC hit family drama This Is Us. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, fans, but our sister site The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively that the show will end after season six.

Created by Dan Fogelman, the series finale will take place during the 2021 – 2022 season. Fans have likely been prepared for the cancellation — as hard as it is — given that back in May 2019, when it was renewed for three seasons, it was said that season six would most likely be its last.

Nevertheless, The Hollywood Reporter projects that the final season should feature 18 episodes. Currently, the show is in the midst of season five and follows the Pearsons (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) and their three children (Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz) in different timeframes throughout their lives.

Though This Is Us has been Hartley’s main home since leaving daytime behind in 2016, he’s appeared in various series and films and is currently dating former Young & Restless co-star Sofia Pernas (ex-Marissa).

Take a look through our photo gallery below to see Hartley and other actors who have played Adam Newman and be sure to keep an eye out for Hartley's new film, A Lot of Nothing, where he plays a very different role from his NBC and CBS characters.

