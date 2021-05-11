Howard Wise/JPI

The actress has discovered the upside of the mood swings through which we all go.

On May 10, Courtney Hope shared to Instagram a gorgeous photo of herself looking fierce in a bright blue dress. If you’d told us she was on her way to an award show, we’d have believed you. (See for yourself below.)

“Today’s mood,” she captioned the picture before going on to explain that “some days I feel sporty, some days I feel sexy, some days I feel edgy, some days I feel rocker, some days I feel badass, some days I feel bloated and wanna snuggle in sweats all day… but lately… ”

Ah yes, lately, the actress, who famously crossed Sally over from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless, has been experiencing a novel sensation. “I’ve felt more like a glamorous girly princess,” she admitted, “and that’s new for me.

“But I love it!” she added.

Though the ups and downs of our emotions can take a toll, there’s also a bright silver lining to the maelstrom, the way it’s seen by the future Mrs. Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital). “I love flowing through all the moods because it makes me who I am,” she wrote. “I get to explore different sides of my personality and watch myself grow and weed out old patterns of living to make room for new ones.”

With that, she offered up a suggestion for her followers: “Own your mood daily, because there is an adventure or lesson to be learned through each one.”

