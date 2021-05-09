Jill Johnson/JPI

On May 8, the Daytime Emmy winner took to Twitter to thank his longtime castmate for sticking up for him.

Fans of The Young and the Restless’ Doug Davidson and Paul Williams weren’t the only ones thrilled to see Eric Braeden (Victor) again speaking out about his MIA status on the CBS soap. (You can read what Braeden had to say here.) Davidson himself was deeply moved as well and said as much on Twitter.

“OK, I can’t tell you how much it means to have a friend like Eric,” he wrote. He is “such a wonderful human being! He is our true leader, but there are some awesome peeps on that show. Thank you again.”

Okay, I can’t tell you how much it means to have a friend like Eric. Such a wonderful human being!! He is our true leader, but there are some awesome peeps on that show. Thank you again. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/x5PX6LRbcA — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 8, 2021

When a viewer also expressed their gratitude to Braeden for standing up for Paul’s portrayer, Davidson added that “Eric is amazing! Whether or not I return. His commitment to the truth touches my soul. Thank you, my friend.”

You may recall that in March, Davidson shared his frustration with his situation at the show, tweeting that “I think I am done. After 43 years, I am treated like a day player. No bueno.”

Despite the turn of events, the soap vet remains in good spirits. “Honestly,” he assured his worried followers, “everything is good!”

What do you think? Would you like to see Davidson back in action as Paul? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery, which celebrates soaps’ all-time best mothers — and playfully wags a finger at the worst.