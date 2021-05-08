Howard Wise/JPI

Sharon and Nick hope for good news.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of May 10- 14, while one family celebrates, another waits and hopes for good news.

With Kyle and Summer’s engagement back on, Jack decided he wanted to throw the couple an engagement party. This week he hosts it at society. With Phyllis by his side, Jack toasts to Summer and Kyle and a new Abbott-Newman union. Of course, Jack still has no idea of the secret Kyle and Summer are keeping that poses a future threat to them and Jabot, and that is that Kyle is the father of Tara’s son Harrison. Kyle has made peace with the fact that he can’t be a part of the boy’s life, which he feels is the best for him. However, secrets like these always have a way of coming out!

Preview for next week (Mark does the voiceover). This looks so good. #YR pic.twitter.com/BC1naQLBKb — Sharon & Rey (@Team_Shey) May 7, 2021

After bringing Adam back to Genoa City, Nick agreed to try and help him clear his name, and Rey offered to hold off bringing him in until Faith was out of the woods. Adam and Faith head into surgery, and Sharon and Nick wait for news. Nate comes out of the OR, and Sharon and Nick ask if the transplant was a success.

More: Sneak peek at the upcoming special Adam episode

Last week Victor, determined to clear Adam’s name and tired of waiting for Rey to do his job, threatened to take Connor from Chelsea unless she came clean with what she did to Rey and Adam. Rey’s already admitted to Sharon that he has his suspicions. This week, Chelsea breaks down and tells Rey how sorry she is as Victor looks on. Is she about to finally confess to poisoning him and framing Adam? And if so, what does this mean for Sharon and Rey’s future?

Video: team_shey/Twitter