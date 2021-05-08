Sean Smith/JPI

He’s said it before, he’ll say it again: Doug Davidson should still be front and center as Paul Williams.

On May 7, The Young and the Restless leading man Eric Braeden (Victor) once again added his voice to the chorus of fans’ demanding that fellow Emmy winner Doug Davidson be returned to the spotlight as Paul.

You may recall that in March, Davidson shared his frustration with the situation, tweeting that “I think I am done. After 43 years, I am treated like a day player. No bueno.”

Braeden agreed that that was no good, reminding fans on Friday that “I have been in Dougie Davidson’s corner for years!

“I think it is utterly wrong that he isn’t involved in storylines!” added the daytime icon. “He is one of the all-time favorites on our soap and should bloody well be an important part of it!”

More: Five new storylines for Young & Restless’ Paul

As if that emotion needed seconding, fans then chimed in, saying, in essence, “Hell yeah!” It is not only bewildering but upsetting to them that Davidson is no longer in the thick (or even the thin) of things.

For his part, Davidson himself wrote to Braeden, “Thank you, my friend. You are so incredibly kind.”

Thank you, my friend. You are so incredibly kind https://t.co/yQOfmGFz2c — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) May 8, 2021

More: Tribute to Jeanne Cooper and Katherine [PHOTOS]

If anyone needs reminding of what a pivotal role Davidson and Paul have played in the history of The Young and the Restless, you’ll find it in the below photo gallery. It revisits the actor’s entire run on the show, from Paul’s days as a libidinous beach bum to his evolution into Genoa City’s go-to crime-solver.