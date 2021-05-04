John Paschal/JPI

Take a peek inside the daytime superstar’s childhood photo album.

Just last week, The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) gave a special birthday shoutout to her daughter Olivia, and yesterday she had one more to deliver — to her mom.

The soap star shared an adorable photo from days gone by, as a little girl herself, being held by her mom. “Happy Birthday to my best friend,” Ordway expressed. “The best mom and NeNe I could ever dream of. We love you so much!”

Even as a child, Ordway had flowing blonde locks, which reminded us of Rapunzel, and we weren’t the only ones to notice her beautiful hair. Former head of CBS Daytime, Angelica McDaniel, had another comparison and replied, “Look at that mermaid hair!”

Back in March, the actress posted a photo with her girls, who also share their mom’s hair and stated, “When you’re trying to take a picture with your girls but the wind won’t cooperate.”

I think a lot of us can say, “Yep, been there, tried that!”

If you enjoyed getting a glimpse of the CBS soap actress with her mom, we know you’ll love our gallery filled with 21 photos of other Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless daytime stars with their real-life moms — from soapy events, to personal family photos, we’ve included a little bit of everything. Take a look!

