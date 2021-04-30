John Paschal/JPI

Oh, how they grow up — in the blink of an eye.

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has sent a special message to someone very close to her — her “precious angel” Olivia! Along with a collage of celebratory photos, the actress shared moments from her daughter’s birthday and asked, “How are you already 5 years old?!”

She went on to express how her “kind heart, love for others and bright spirit” inspires her each and every day and expressed just how much she, husband Justin Gaston, sister Sophie and the rest of their family loves her “more than you know.” Closing out with a big, “Happy 5th birthday, Olivia Christine,” Ordway cheered, “We are so proud of you!”

Anyone who follows the CBS soap opera star knows she loves spending time with her girls. Last week she shared some nature photos with Olivia, Sophie and their pup to celebrate, “Happy Earth Day.”

And prior to that, the three of them posed for the camera, with their faces all done up, “at home” for a “spa night with my girls.”

We always enjoy Ordway’s fun family shots and know you will get a kick out of our gallery below featuring various soap stars like you’ve never seen them before, having fun with hilarious hijinks and outtakes during behind the scenes photo shoots.

