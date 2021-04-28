The Young and the Restless’ Brytni Sarpy Goes Not Just Blonder But *Blondie* as She Gives Her Look a Light Remix — Plus, a Newly *Expanded* Collection of Soap-Star Makeover Photos
Howard Wise/JPI
As if her beauty needed any further “highlighting”…
Talk about gilding the lily. Just when we were sure that Brytni Sarpy couldn’t possibly get any lovelier, she said, in essence, “Hold my tea,” and lightened up her angelic curls in a way that framed her face in even more heavenly fashion.
View this post on Instagram
More: Is karma about to target Young & Restless’ Elena?
But perhaps the reason that the Young & Restless leading lady is so especially radiant in the photos in which she unveiled her latest look is that she’s being illuminated from within. Taking a cue from the title of a journal, she captioned one picture, “I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel and lit that bitch myself.”
View this post on Instagram
Beside another image, in which she’s rocking not only her now-blonder hair but a Blondie T-shirt, Elena’s portrayer wrote simply “happy” and suggested that it’s prudent to “find time… to be still, self-reflect and pay attention to any patterns in your life that you need to break free from.”
View this post on Instagram
Good advice, that — and certainly words of wisdom that her on-screen alter ego would do well to take in, considering her unfortunate habit of dubious decision-making.
While you’re here, marveling at how stunning Sarpy is, why not stay awhile by checking out the below photo gallery, a newly expanded collection of images of soap stars before and after their most memorable makeovers.