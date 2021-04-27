Jill Johnson/JPI

It goes without saying that the Emmy winner loves her mama “to infinity.” And beyond, we suspect.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but Hunter King couldn’t wait that long to express her appreciation for her mom — especially since Jamie King’s birthday was April 27. An occasion that special called for the sweetest of tributes, and boy, did the actress deliver with a post that was so warm, it read like a hug.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world — my mama!” she began. “I don’t think I could ever put into words how much I love you. You’re my rock, my free therapist — you should really start charging me at this point — my role model, my laughter at the end of a tough day and the best grandma to Poppy,” pictured below sitting pretty on her leash.

“She loves you and all the treats you sneak to her,” the Young & Restless star hastened to add. “You bring so much light, love and joy to my life, and I’m so thankful that I am lucky enough to call you my mom.”

From the sounds of it, anyone who knows Jamie is awfully blessed. The mother of not only Summer’s portrayer but sisters Kelli and Joey is, in Hunter’s estimation, “the world’s most thoughtful, generous person… ”

As such, she had one wish for her mom’s birthday: “I hope you feel so loved today and every day. Love you to infinity.”

