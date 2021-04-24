CBS screenshot

Lily’s been longing to hear those words.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of April 26 – 30, Lily gets a surprise treat from Billy. Read on for the whole preview.

Billy comes to Lily’s door this week in a special preview and says those three little words every woman loves to hear… “I was wrong!” Then he adds a bonus of three more little words too… You’ve just got to watch the video!

What was Lily right about and Billy so wrong on? Well with Billy wrong about a lot of things a lot of the time, it could literally be anything! However, if we had to guess one thing it is about his ex-wife Victoria. Billy has been completely blind to what everyone else is starting to see, and that is that she wants him back!

Billy should have realized this when she tried to move heaven and earth to buy Cyraxes so Victor and Adam couldn’t use the company to destroy Billy and Chance Comm. Heck, he went so far as to thank her for the gesture by sending her flowers. Wrong move Billy! Even Nikki could see Victoria seemed smitten over the gift. And Victoria also gave Lily a subtle warning that she always gets what she wants. Has Billy finally opened his eyes? It doesn’t seem to matter, because in this preview he seems devoted to Lily. But when Victoria is involved, anything is possible.

Video: Young & Restless/Facebook