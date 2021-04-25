Jill Johnson, Colin Knight/JPI

From boho chic to sexy siren, Sharon Case’s natural beauty shines through in any style.

A natural blonde beauty, it’s no surprise Sharon Case’s Young & Restless alter-ego is perpetually caught up in romantic drama. She’s currently torn between her feelings for her ex-husband, Adam, and her new husband, Rey. With Adam on the run after being accused of poisoning Rey, and her teenage daughter fresh out of the hospital after a drinking and driving incident (after which Adam saved her life), there is certainly no shortage of drama. Yet Sharon maintains her effortless style throughout. Heck, she looked better than most of us on our best day when sitting vigil at Rey’s hospital bedside!

Away from the TV screen, Sharon’s style appears to be fairly casual — and who can blame her after the endless wardrobe, hair, and makeup sessions at her job?! We loved the laid back jeans, tee, and heels she sported at a birthday celebration for Bold & Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan)… and yes, that’s Young & Restless alum Tamara Clatterbuck (Alice Johnson) pictured in the group too!

Sharon also loves, and is well-suited to, the breezy boho styles and jewelry that scream “California Girl” no matter where on the globe she’s trotting. A perfect example is this loose-fitting, cool white dress and drop necklace she wore in her shared photos from a trip to Sardinia.

Just as when Sharon Newman gets dressed up on the soap, when Sharon Case hits the red carpet she’s an absolute stunner whether she opts for a simple style and elegant toned-down accessories or amps up her look. We found a dozen of Sharon’s Daytime Emmy red carpet looks from over the years and ranked them, which not surprisingly was a very difficult task — they’re all gorgeous! Nonetheless we chose our number one and invite you to do the same.

See all twelve photos of Sharon Case on the red carpet, and find out how we ranked the styles, in the gallery below. Be sure to let us know which was your fave in the comment section.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.