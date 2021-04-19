Jill Johnson/JPI

The Daytime Emmy winner has something to be thankful for.

The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin) has had a long road on the way to recovery but is finally feeling like his old self again. Back in March 2020, Rikaart revealed that he had begun to experience COVID symptoms, and even though he tried to get in to see three different doctors to be properly diagnosed, all refused him.

Later that month he was able to get tested, to which it came back positive. However, the lingering systems and exhaustion persisted for quite some time.

Now the CBS soap opera star took to Instagram with a photo holding his vaccination card and proudly announced, “The long-Covid issues I was having all but went away following my vaccination.” More than a year later, and feeling back to normal, he credited, “Science is the sh*t.”

That can only mean healthier days to come for Rikaart, who also shared a shot taken outside the CBS Studios last week with the caption, “Happy to be Kevin’ing today.”

Prior to that, he and BFF Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, General Hospital) posed for a picture sitting in the back of their vehicle, where Rikaart explained, “We grocery shop and vacation together now.”

We’d love to see them in daytime together too! In fact, due to the recent big GH casting news, there could be an All My Children supercouple reunion — in Port Charles — for Budig and her former Pine Valley on-screen love as soon as this summer.

