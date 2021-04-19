Young & Restless’ Hunter King Goes Unveils a Sporty New ’Do: ‘Chop Chop’ Went Her Long Hair — Plus, a Photo Album Full of Even More Soap-Star Makeovers
CBS screenshot
On April 17, the Daytime Emmy winner revealed that she’d “changed her locks,” so to speak.”
“Chop chop,” Hunter King captioned the Instagram photo that set the Internet ablaze over the weekend. In the image? The lovely leading lady is rocking a sharp new ‘do that’s several inches shorter than the one she’s been sporting as Summer on The Young and the Restless.
Immediately, the rave reviews started coming in. “Love it,” wrote Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) as well as Kate Linder (Esther), “and you”
Melissa Ordway (Abby) seconded that emotion, commenting simply, “Love!!!” Lauralee Bell (Christine) declared the shoulder-length haircut “so cut.” And Bryton James (Devon) served up a double A-OK emoji.
No matter what King did with her golden locks, Young & Restless mom Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) thought that she was “the most beautiful in the land.” Kyle’s former portrayer Lachlan Buchanan (who’s now Emmett on Station 19) agreed. “Such a babe!” he exclaimed.
Heck, even King’s on-screen archenemy Courtney Hope (Sally) couldn’t help but be dazzled by the re-‘do. “Stunning always!” wrote the redhead.
While you’re here, perhaps wondering if your look is ready for a revamp, contemplate the matter over the below photo gallery, a series of images of other soap stars who have radically altered their appearance. Their before-and-after photos will leave you thinking, “Wow, change really is good.”