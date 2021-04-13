Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless’ Chelsea might be in for a time of it when the star exits the canvas.

As Young & Restless viewers well know, the walls are closing in on Chelsea, who is neck-deep in a questionable plot to frame her cheating hubby for the attempted murder of a police detective. While we were chuckling with delight over Chelsea’s snarky asides as she executed said scheme, her portrayer, Melissa Claire Egan, revealed that she was pregnant in real-life. Very happy news indeed in light of her prior struggle with miscarriages.

Giving us a new glimpse into her life as a mom-to-be, the Young & Restless star has posted a shot of her smiling face and burgeoning baby bump as taken by her husband while they were on a beach vacation a few weeks ago. We have to agree with her former All My Children co-star Rebecca Budig (Greenlee Smythe, Hayden; General Hospital), who commented on the pic, “You are the cutest pregnant woman in the world.”

Missy took the opportunity to express her thanks to the many soap fans who had reached out with congratulations and well wishes and to tease about how her conniving character might be written out of Young & Restless when it comes time for her maternity leave.

Noting, “We have some time,” she admitted she didn’t know yet how Chelsea would exit the canvas, and joked, “Maybe I’ll fall down a well! Or get kidnapped again by Stryker!” This is doubly funny, of course, because she’s referring to the kidnapper played by her husband Matt Katrosar, that abducted her from the Chancellor Estate on Adam’s behalf.

The baby’s not due until August so a lot can, and no doubt will, happen between now and then on Young & Restless. While it seems right now that her character could soon be headed off to jail or a stint in Fairview once her plot is exposed, whatever consequences are in store for her will be history by the time summer rolls around. Or will they? The fallout from this scheme could end Chelsea and Adam’s relationship, which means her circumstances, and love interest, may be entirely different ahead of maternity leave.

How do you think Chelsea should be written out when it comes time for Melissa Claire Egan’s maternity leave? Share your story ideas below after peeking through photos of Chelsea Lawson Newman through the years in the gallery below.

