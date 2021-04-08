Howard Wise/JPI

In a recent Instastory, the Emmy winner bravely shared what she’s been going through in hopes of helping others.

Hunter King has spoken before about the dark cloud that depression and anxiety at times threaten to hang over her life. “But I don’t really talk about it a whole lot,” she began a recent Instastory before admitting, “I deal with depression pretty much on a daily basis at this point.

“Some days are hard, some days are easier,” the Young & Restless star continued, “and sometimes I have to re-remind myself of things that I know to tell myself to help pull me out of a mood or, like, a slump.”

Summer’s portrayer then revealed some of the ways she tries to reshape her perspective in order to shake off the undertow of the blues. (You can watch below.) “I know some of those are silly,” she said, “and I know some of them are easier said than done.”

But her mom taught her long ago the importance of one’s inner dialogue; the more positive you can make it, the better off you’ll be. In reposting the story, Paul’s portrayer Doug Davidson encouraged his fellow Emmy winner to “get help” and offering his own reminder that she is beautiful and talented.

Get help. You are beautiful and talented. Don’t suffer. https://t.co/DI1YpYUg49 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) April 8, 2021

If you, too, need a pick-me-up, perhaps you’ll find it in the below photo gallery, a collection of images of soap stars and their lovely real-life moms — kind of a lil’ tribute to King’s mom and her sage advice.