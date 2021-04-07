The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case Bids a Fond Farewell to On-Screen Daughter Alyvia Alyn Lind: ‘It Is a Bittersweet Day’
It’s the end of an era in Genoa City.
In real life, parents have to learn to let go of their kids when they leave for college or get married and move away — stuff like that. And it isn’t much easier for TV parents: They have to let “their” children spread their wings and fly every time they get cast on a new show.
Case in point: The Young and the Restless‘ Sharon Case and on-screen daughter Alyvia Alyn Lind, who’s left the CBS soap to star in Syfy’s upcoming Chucky series (based on the Child’s Play movies about a homicidal doll).
“It is a bittersweet day,” the Emmy winner Instagrammed on April 7. “Our baby girl Alyvia’s final air show as Faith Newman.”
It wasn’t only bittersweet for the Emmy winner who plays Sharon, either. Fans have been bummed, too, to be losing Lind, who’s grown up before our eyes over the last decade and done a beautiful job of portraying her character’s teen angst.
Still, Case sounded excited to see the rising star spread her wings and fly. “Aly, we wish you well with your new endeavors,” she concluded. “Of course we will love and miss you always.”
Her successor as Faith — American Housewife alum Reylynn Caster — will make her debut in the role on Monday, April 12.