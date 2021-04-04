Eric Braeden at the 40th Anniversary Celebration of Eric Braeden Starring on The Young and the Restless on the set at CBS Television City on February 7, 2020© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661

Howard Wise/JPI

As the Emmy winner blew out the candles on April 3, his castmates made sure that he felt their presence.

What does one give the man who has everything? One’s best wishes, it seems, as Eric Braeden received a whole lot of them when he turned 80 years old on April 3.

More: Victor’s many, many marriages, ranked [PHOTOS]

Among those celebrating the iconic Young & Restless star was, as you’d expect, Melody Thomas Scott, who’s played Nikki to his Victor for decades. “Happy birthday to my handsome guy of 41 years!” she Instagrammed. “And still having so much fun.

“We are so lucky!” she added. “I love you, baby.”

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) expressed her appreciation of Braeden thusly: “The man, the myth, the legend!” she wrote. “Happy birthday, you amazing man! You make it look good!

More: Soap stars and their real-life kids [PHOTOS]

“You have always had my back… always! I love you for that,” she went on. “You know that I will always have yours. Have an amazing day!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therealstafford (@therealstafford)

Former co-star Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) said that he was “honored and privileged to call [Braeden] my mate!” And Kate Linder (Esther) took to social media not not only wish her longtime co-star “the happiest of birthdays” but “many, many more.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard)

More: Eric Braeden shares thoughts on retiring

On your way to the comments to add your well wishes to the list, stop off at the below photo gallery, a review of Victor’s wild life in Genoa City that will bring back memories of just some of the stories that made his portrayer “the man, the myth, the legend.”