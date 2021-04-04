Young & Restless’ Stars Turn the Internet Into a Party Zone for Eric Braeden’s 80th Birthday: ‘I Love You, Baby’
As the Emmy winner blew out the candles on April 3, his castmates made sure that he felt their presence.
What does one give the man who has everything? One’s best wishes, it seems, as Eric Braeden received a whole lot of them when he turned 80 years old on April 3.
Among those celebrating the iconic Young & Restless star was, as you’d expect, Melody Thomas Scott, who’s played Nikki to his Victor for decades. “Happy birthday to my handsome guy of 41 years!” she Instagrammed. “And still having so much fun.
“We are so lucky!” she added. “I love you, baby.”
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) expressed her appreciation of Braeden thusly: “The man, the myth, the legend!” she wrote. “Happy birthday, you amazing man! You make it look good!
“You have always had my back… always! I love you for that,” she went on. “You know that I will always have yours. Have an amazing day!”
Former co-star Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) said that he was “honored and privileged to call [Braeden] my mate!” And Kate Linder (Esther) took to social media not not only wish her longtime co-star “the happiest of birthdays” but “many, many more.”
