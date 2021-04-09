John Paschal/JPI

Little did she know that years later, she’d have a heck of a story to tell.

When The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) recently joined Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on their 90210MG podcast to talk about her guest stints on Beverly Hills, 90210, she left us with a mystery for the ages.

Did she, or did she not, make out with Matthew Perry?

“I was so excited to book 90210,” Case tells her hosts, “and I remember my agent told me, ‘I’m sorry, you’re not going to be working with any of the core cast.’”

This was way back in 1991, before the actress landed on The Young and the Restless. So naturally she was crushed to miss out on the opportunity to work with the stars of a hugely popular show like 90210. “’Oh nooo!’” she says was her reaction at the time. She even admitted back then, “I’m a little disappointed.”

Her agent, though, tried to make her feel better, insisting that the guy she would be working with was super talented. “‘He’s up and coming,’” she recalls being told. “‘He’s really gonna go far. His name’s Matthew Perry.’”

Sure, Jan.

Still, Case was a professional, and was excited to be on the show at all, even if she did shoot with some random actor no one had ever heard of. Of course, now we all know that her agent was right. It didn’t take long for Perry to rocket to stardom and leave Case with a story about that time she was on 90210 with the Friends star.

“You know what’s so funny?” Case mused. “I always thought that we kissed in that episode, and I think I said that to people. And when I re-watched it recently to come on the podcast, I didn’t see kissing. So did I imagine that in my mind?”

The ladies couldn’t let her go without teasing her about having had a crush on Perry. (Who hasn’t?) Though they did offer her an out and suggest that maybe she did kiss the Friends actor, it was just left on the cutting-room floor!

“I betcha,” Case agreed. “I think it got cut, yeah. There you go.”

Mystery solved! Maybe.

If the powers that be over at 90210 have some leftover footage of Case and Perry locking lips, now is the time to release it! But honestly, even if it didn’t happen, we’re pretty sure Case isn’t the only one who’s imagined kissing Matthew Perry. She’s just one of the few people who might actually have done it!

