Jill Johnson/JPI

If there’s one thing soap fans like as much as an on-screen supercouple, it’s an off-screen one!

The Internet can debate all it likes whether it makes any sense for The Young and the Restless to reunite Sharon and Adam. (It has, by the way; you can read some of the passionate pro/con arguments here.) The show seems determined to go there. Before that story goes any further forward, however, Soaps.com is taking a look back — at how a real-life relationship blossomed between Sharon Case and Mark Grossman, the fourth actor to play Victor and Hope’s son as an adult. Helmets on; let’s do the time warp…

Nice to Meet You

The future couple first crossed paths when Grossman screen-tested to succeed This Is Us star Justin Hartley as Adam. “She’s really the first one [on the show that] I built any rapport with,” he later told Soap Opera Digest, “and of course, I asked her about 7,000 questions.” Once he was hired, “I had a month before I started, so I continued to pick her brain on everything Genoa City. I’m sure I annoyed the hell out of her.” Clearly not!

And the Award for Most Attractive Duo Goes to…

The Young and the Restless went home with the award for Best Drama Series at the 2019 Daytime Emmys, but Case and Grossman surely took top honors as cutest couple. Seriously — look at ’em!

May I Have This Dance?

In September of 2019, Grossman shared to Instagram an ultra-romantic video of himself slow-dancing with his leading lady. “Monday feels,” he captioned the clip. And in unison, the Internet swooned.

We’ll Drink to That

When Case celebrated her birthday in February of 2020, Grossman was right by her side to pop the cork and raise a glass with her nearest and dearest. And the looks on their faces when they celebrated again a year later… well, they take the cake!

Team #Shadam

In February of 2021, Case seemed to already be laying the groundwork for a possible reunion between her character and Grossman’s. True — Adam once kidnapped Faith and let her mom believe that she was dead. But “every character on the show has done terrible things to Sharon,” the actress told Michael Fairman. “Victor poisoned her… Nick’s cheated on her I don’t know how many times!” And Sharon’s no saint, either, the Emmy winner hastened to add. “We’re all guilty!”

In Case You Were Wondering…

In March of 2021, Case opened up to Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling on iHeartRADIO’s 90210MG podcast about when and why she told her bosses at The Young and the Restless that she and Grossman were an item. “We’ve never really talked about it so bluntly… ” she said. “The reason why we finally mentioned it to the studio is… just so that we wouldn’t have to distance [while COVID protocols were in place]… in case the show wanted to write us in scenes together.” As a result, Sharon and Adam were allowed to… well, see photo below.

What’s Next

Unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — The Young and the Restless is hurtling toward a reunion for Sharon and Adam, which will give Case and Grossman ample opportunity to let their real-life chemistry steam up the screen. The question is, given Shadam’s tumultuous past, will the former marrieds ever be able to convince their friends and family to support the idea of them having a future together? Maybe this twist of plot will help.

While we wait to find out the answer to that question, check out the below photo gallery, which walks the bumpy path that Sharon and Adam have trod to get where they are today.