Did Young & Restless *Finally* Set in Motion the Paul Story Doug Davidson Fans Have Been Begging For?
The time has never been better for a vet-centric plotline.
For ages now, we’ve been scratching our heads at Young & Restless’ seeming refusal to give fans something they’ve literally been begging for: a storyline for Doug Davidson’s Paul. But this week, a single scene and a simple conversation gave us hope that maybe, just maybe, someone at the soap has been listening to not only the audience but maybe even us.
You’ll recall that a while back, we decided that if for some reason the folks at Young & Restless couldn’t come up with an idea as to what to do with Paul, we’d help them out. We came up with not one but five different storylines featuring the much-loved top cop and suggested that, as we’re nothing if not helpful, the show was welcome to use them as they saw fit.
While we’re pretty sure our ideas went unnoticed, we couldn’t help but get a little excited by a conversation Lauren and Michael had while sitting at Crimson Lights. “I knew things would get crazier once you became D.A. again,” sighed Lauren, “and I know you have some high-profile cases as well, but let’s not forget about the wifey!”
She went on to remind the silver fox that he owed her a much-promised, long-delayed Hawaiian getaway. “I want you all to myself,” she teased. “No phones, no Internet. I want warm beaches, starry nights and nothing on your to-do list but me.”
