Howard Wise/JPI

Mariah’s remark to Sharon jumped out as a major red flag.

Last week on Young & Restless, Mariah and Sharon’s catch up chat started off as a discussion about Rey’s poisoning, which Sharon deftly steered toward her daughter’s impending surrogacy before any mention of Adam’s name could come up. Mariah was upbeat and hopeful, but there was a line tucked in the dialogue that definitely piqued our interest…

In a don’t blink or you’ll miss it moment, Mariah made a comment in passing that seemed inconsequential but was very likely foreshadowing the direction the surrogacy storyline will take down the road. Mariah had just had the appointment to undergo the implantation process and felt that she would become pregnant. Such feelings are always to be trusted on soaps, and if you don’t believe us, ask Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy who could feel the rightful father of her unborn child in her very bones despite a doctored DNA test saying otherwise.

More: Can Y&R’s Nick and Sharon save Faith?

Assuming she was pregnant, Mariah confided in her mom that she was already starting to feel protective over “him or her.” Uh huh. If that’s not a hint that Mariah will grow attached to this child she’s carrying and not want to give it up, we don’t know what is. Let’s be real, if she’s already feeling this way, how much more intensely will she have bonded with the unborn child after nine months?!



And given that it’s Abby’s egg, Devon’s sperm, and Mariah’s uterus, well, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say things could get very messy. We can see it now — a legal battle between Abby and Chance (if he’s back by then) and Mariah and Tessa, with Devon caught right in the middle.

While it may seem cut and dry from a legal standpoint, let us not forget how unconcerned all parties involved were with the contracts despite warnings from those close to them. This could cause major complications! The Kumbaya approach to documentation is all fine and good until you land in a courtroom and find out you don’t have the rights you assumed you would have, and find yourself in a situation you never imagined you would be in. Honestly, the fact that the writing made a point of showing Abby, Devon, and Mariah as so unbothered about the contracts was probably the first red flag.

It’s safe to say the effusive gushing will come to an end pretty abruptly if Mariah decides she wants to keep the baby that is the embodiment of Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor’s dreams.

More: Camryn Grimes asks for help after devastating diagnosis

How do you see this playing out? Let us know in the comment section after checking out photos from Tessa and Mariah’s love story in our gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.