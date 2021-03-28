CBS

That cake never stood a chance.

After celebrating daughter Josephine’s first birthday with husband Rob Meder, The Young and the Restless‘ Elizabeth Hendrickson took to Instagram to let us share in the fun.

“And just like that,” Chloe’s portrayer captioned her post, “you’re 1!”

More: Young and Restless star shares heartbreaking news

Each picture is cuter than the last, but our favorite has to be the one of Josephine, her little hands coated in cake and icing, gazing in wonder at the cake as if contemplating what her plan of attack going forward should be. (Hey, we’ve all been there!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hendrickson (@e.c.hendrickson)

Prior to Josephine’s birthday, Hendrickson was already starting to feel festive. “Before she was even born, I told her, you better like to shop, girl,” the actress Instagrammed from a store’s dressing room. “Why not celebrate 11 months and buy something for Mom.

More: Read the new Chapter 7 of our Victoria story

“Also,” she laughed, “who forgets that they have their mask on sometimes because they have it on so often?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hendrickson (@e.c.hendrickson)

While you’re here and in a celebratory mood — and perhaps, like us, suddenly also craving cake — stop off at the below photo gallery of stars and their real-life mothers. (While you’re at it, call your mom.) And be sure to sign up for the Soaps.com newsletter so that you never have to worry that you’ll miss an article.