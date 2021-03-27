Howard Wise/JPI

Chloe is stunned by how far Chelsea has gone

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of March 28 – April 2, several people in Genoa City are making terrible choices that could lead to disastrous consequences. Read on for all the details!

For weeks now Chloe has been helping Chelsea with her mysterious revenge scheme against Adam and Sharon, who Chelsea has wrongly convinced herself are having an affair. And Chloe also has been the keep of Chelsea’s secrets that she can walk and talk. However after Adam saw mysterious texts sent to Sharon from his phone that he didn’t suspect, he became suspicious and caught Chelsea stretching when she thought nobody was looking.

This week, after news spreads that Rey was poisoned and he suspects Adam, Chloe realizes how far Chelse has gone and scolds her for making her an accomplice in a major crime.

Things appeared to have been looking up for Faith, who received supportive texts from a mysterious boy. When he finally revealed himself to her, Faith was smitten. However, her joy turned to tears when she learned her bullies had catfished her. She grabbed a bottle of tequila and bolted. Now Nikki discovers a bottle of booze missing, and Sharon blasts Nikki for letting Faith get her hands on more alcohol.

Meanwhile, with red eyes and anger in her eyes, Faith barrels down a road driving a truck!

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn who comes together for a common cause.

