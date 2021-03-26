Howard Wise/JPI

Our hearts go out to the Grimes family who have received a devastating diagnosis.

Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless took to social media to make an appeal for help on behalf of her family after a frightening diagnosis was made in the wake of her younger sister being rushed to the hospital.

Camryn explained that her little sister, Payton, was taken to the hospital on Friday, March 19 with an unknown medical condition. After numerous tests, scans and ultrasounds they got the devastating diagnosis — Lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which comprises part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes and lymph glands, the spleen, the thymus gland and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect these areas as well as other organs throughout the body.

The Young & Restless star shared a link to the GoFundMe page started by Camryn and her brother in hopes of raising funds to cover expenses that insurance will not, while noting, “We have a long, hard road ahead and no one more so than Payton.”

Additional details as well as some beautiful family photos are included in the GoFundMe post. Our hearts go out to Camryn and her family at this difficult time and we send them all the prayers and positive thoughts in the world.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.