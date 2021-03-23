John Paschal/JPI

The Young and the Restless actress shares a special milestone for her oldest daughter Olivia.

Those who follow Young & Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) on social media know there is no shortage of cuteness when it comes to seeing photos of her beautiful family — and this time, it’s her daughter Olivia who caught our eye.

Ordway posted a shot with her oldest daughter with both beauties smiling for the camera. However, Olivia was the one who had something very exciting to show off, as her mama revealed, “The tooth fairy paid us a visit last night! Olivia has lost four teeth! This was the biggest one yet!”

The mother of two couldn’t help but worry, wondering if “she was too little to lose teeth,” but their family dentist “assured us she was perfect,” which she “already knew!” Ordway closed out the post by expressing, “And her big teeth growing in are perfect too!”

It’s clear Olivia is the apple of her mom’s eye, but she’s not the only one… her younger sister Sophie is adorable as well! Just last week, on St. Patrick’s Day, Ordway shared photos of the siblings, who she referred to as “my lucky charms” dressed in the cutest shirts for the celebratory holiday.

If you enjoyed looking at these family photos of Ordway and her girls, you’ll really get a kick out of seeing other soap opera stars with their real-life mothers in our gallery below.

