The Young and the Restless star lets her older sister know just how much she means to her.

There’s nothing like a younger sister showing her older one some love and that’s exactly what The Young and the Restless actress Hunter King (Summer) just did. Many fans are familiar with her sister Joey King but we rarely get to see Kelli, who also happens to be an actress.

Of her now 29-year-old sibling, King posted three cute photos with her sister, along with a chocolate frosted covered cake, and shared, “Happy birthday to my sissy, mentor, free therapist, margarita buddy, and best friend.” She went on to express her gratitude for teaching her new things, pushing her to be her best self and “always cheering me on.”

After finishing up the sweet message with, “I’m in awe of you and your talent, your drive, your ambition, and your heart. Thank you for being you. I love you @kelliisking,” she invited fans to look at the second and third photo, which revealed that Kelli has been dodging her sister’s kisses for “27 years.”

Back on March 8 she also honored Kelli — as well as Joey — with this sweet shot for International Women’s Day with the message, “I’m so incredibly grateful to have such amazing, kind, and strong women in my life who inspire me and push me to be the best version of myself.”

We hope Kelli has a fabulous birthday and enjoyed seeing the fun interactions between the siblings! Speaking of which… King’s Young & Restless character has a few half-siblings in Genoa City. View photos of them and more soap opera brothers and sisters in our gallery below.

