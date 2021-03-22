Howard Wise/JPI

“Exploring and discovering the nuances, depth, and heart of Elena has not only been fun for me, but possibly more important, has also been a therapeutic mirror into my own depths… ”

“Thank you, Young & Restless, for trusting me with the beautifully flawed Elena” was just one of the sentiments expressed by Brytni Sarpy when she took to social media to mark her second anniversary on the soap opera. Alongside a recent clip of her alter ego and estranged love interest Devon (who is played by her real-life live-in love, Bryton James), Sarpy revealed to her followers that the experience has been more than just another role for her.

“Exploring and discovering the nuances, depth and heart of Elena has not only been fun for me but, possibly more important, has also been a therapeutic mirror into my own depths, emotions, fears and range,” she reflected, noting that it had always been “a sincere passion” to “uncover and develop the humanity of a two-dimensional character living on a page, and bring that energy and essence to life.”

Well, she certainly does a fantastic job of it, if we do say so ourselves.

In addition to expressing thanks to Young & Restless for the opportunity to portray Elena, Sarpy also gave a shout-out to James and Sean Dominic (Nate) for “being amazing scene partners.” Indeed, it’s been a gift for all of us that she has shared the screen with these two talented men, which has left viewers torn as to which pairing is their favorite for Elena.

Last, but certainly not least, Sarpy recognized those who watch her on television with a special message. “Thank you to all the fans who have supported my choices and watched our girl blossom into the multi-dimensional woman she is,” she wrote, adding, “Can’t wait to see her future unfold… ”

Neither can we, Brytni!

