Michael Graziadei and his lady love are about to embark on one heck of a new journey together.

One character viewers of The Young and the Restless consistently mention when asked who they’d like to see return to the canvas is Phyllis’ son with Danny Romalotti, Daniel. Also close to fans’ hearts is Michael Graziadei, who played the role from 2004 – 2016, and who just shared some incredible news… in the most hilarious way.

While the past year has proven to be a difficult time for some, happily, Graziadei and his lady love, Lauren, made the most of being locked down in close proximity for an extended period of time… by growing their family!

That’s right, the Young & Restless fave is about to be a first-time daddy, but wait, that’s not all!

While sharing the pregnancy news with a staged ‘funny’ of his love, er, experiencing morning sickness while he held up a sign that said, “We’re pregnant!” Graziadei then encouraged followers to swipe to see more. And those who did, were not disappointed.

The second photo shows Graz dealing with, shall we say, a nervous stomach, as Lauren holds up a sign saying, “It’s twins!” Michael slapped on the perfect caption too and quipped, “Well played, quarantine… well played.”

We wish all of the best to the fun-loving couple as they embark on what is sure to be one heck of a new journey together!

