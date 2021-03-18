John Paschal/JPI

On March 18, the actress tagged herself “out of commission.”

“So this happened!” began Mishael Morgan’s Instagram post — “this” being emergency eye surgery.

We’d have been freaking the freak out, but the Young & Restless star seemed as chill as a New England day in autumn. The procedure was “not fun,” she said before making it clear that even with one of her peepers covered, she could still see the silver lining among the dark clouds. “But saving my vision, rocking a new, sexy pirate look and one crazy story for the books… pretty fun!”

With that, the actress tagged herself “blessed and grateful” and indicated that yo ho ho, it was now the “pirate life” for her.

Ironically, Amanda’s portrayer underwent eye surgery just when her character was seeing beau Devon in a whole new light. In Wednesday’s pivotal episode, you’ll recall that Amanda learned that her boyfriend had slept with his ex, Elena.

Twice.

“Now that I know who you are,” she spat, “it’s going to be much easier to get over you!”

"Now that I know who you are," she spat, "it's going to be much easier to get over you!"

And that, it seemed, was that. If you haven't already, you can vote for the woman you think is really Devon's Ms. Right here.