John Paschal/JPI

Daytime Emmy-winning actress expresses her love in the sweetest way.

One thing’s for sure, a mother never forgets her first born and all of the firsts that came along with them — and The Young and the Restless vet Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) is celebrating just that! The CBS soap actress posted a photo-filled message on Instagram that began with, “Happy Birthday to my first baby @austinrecht.”

Following the first — of 10! — photos, Bregman expressed, “I have loved being your mom every second. You are such an extraordinary man, business partner, boyfriend to our beloved @tone_ya, brother to your amazing siblings, loving grandson and Rock, best friend and incredible son to me.”

The very personal photo album she shared with the world consisted of Austin with an adorable tiny puppy, shots with mom on the red carpet, poses with various family members and his girlfriend Antonia… but the most intimate of all were the precious childhood pics wrapped in his mother’s arms.

Bregman closed out her sweet birthday message with, “May this year be filled with everything that makes you happy and healthy, and a heartfelt acknowledgment, “I love you so much Forever and a day, Always, Mom.”

The actress is also a mother in reel-life to Fenmore, with on-screen hubby Michael Baldwin. Relive Lauren and Michael’s love story, including Fen’s birth, through our photo gallery below.

