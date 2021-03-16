The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden Pays Tribute to a ‘Charming Man and a Relentless Knockout Machine’
In the Daytime Emmy winner’s estimation, Marvin Hagler was truly… well, marvelous.
It wasn’t just the sports world that felt like it had been punched in the gut when ’80s middleweight boxing champ Marvelous Marvin Hagler passed away at the age of 66 on March 13. At least one of daytime TV’s finest was hard hit, too: The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden.
“One of the all-time greatest fighters passed away!” he tweeted along with a photo of himself with the legendary pugilist. As Victor’s portrayer recalled the deceased, he was “a warm and charming man and a relentless knockout machine.”
Needless to say, Hagler had the actor and boxing buff’s “greatest respect.”
One of the ALL TIME GREATEST FIGHTERS PASSED AWAY! A warm and charming man and a relentless knock out machine! My greatest respect!🙏 pic.twitter.com/OmP9WIBQc1
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 14, 2021
When a fan responded that Braeden was being modest, not even mentioning his own accomplishments in the ring, he humbly replied that he had merely “played around with it.” He wasn’t anywhere near the same league as Hagler, who he noted “fought Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Roberto Duran, etc. [and] won 60 fights with over 50 [knockouts]…
“He was one of those relentless fighters that just kept coming,” he added. “And such a nice man outside the ring.”
