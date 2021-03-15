Denis Guignebourg/JPI

It seems like only yesterday that the actress was introducing her partner to the world.

If a picture truly says a thousand words, the one that Camryn Grimes posted to Instagram on March 14 said over and over again “love, love, love.” The joyful occasion? “One year” with her beau, voice actor Brock Powell (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures).

It wasn’t just a sweet snap of the twosome, either, though; through the use of some cool filters (or maybe it was PhotoShop?), the happy couple is in full color, the video arcade behind them in dramatic black-and-white. But you don’t need us to tell you that, of course; you have eyes!

It was back in late September of 2020 that the Young & Restless Emmy winner introduced Powell to her social-media followers with a pair of selfies that they took in Sedona, Ariz. “Well, he made it on the grid,” Mariah’s portrayer joked at the time. “Oh boy, this is gonna go straight to his head.”

We have a hunch that it went straight to his heart. While you’re here and, it would seem, in the mood for love, why don’t you check out the below photo gallery, a collection of images of other Young & Restless stars and their real-life significant others.