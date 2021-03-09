John Paschal/JPI

On March 8, the couple gave fans a revealing look at their real lives.

Wait, these are the faces of exhaustion? It looks a whole lot better on them than it does us.

Yes, The Young and the Restless leading lady Melissa Ordway recently shared to social media a series of photos of herself and husband Justin Gaston that told, as she put it, “a tale of two tired parents.”

But even tired — and we don’t doubt for an instant that daughters Olivia, 4, and Sophie, 3, could wear them out — the actors are still drop-dead gorgeous. As in, there’s not a filter in the world and no amount of airbrushing that could make us appear even almost that stunning.

Young & Restless castmate Zach Tinker (Fen) — no slouch in the “Hey, handsome” department himself — concurred. “I could sleep for 30 hours,” he wrote, “and would still not look as good as you two.”

Of course, it’s not exactly a shock that Ordway, who plays Abby, and Gaston, who stepped in as Chance during the newlyweds’ nuptials, would photograph well even in the most casual of at-home settings. She’s a former model who’s appeared in campaigns for, among others, Skechers and Old Navy, and he’s a former model who’s appeared in ads for Adidas and Hugo Boss — as well as in Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” music video.

While you're here, wondering just how much sleep you'd need to approximate the marrieds' beauteousness