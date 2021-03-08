Howard Wise/JPI

Feeling pushed aside by the soap, the Emmy winner expresses gratitude for fans’ ongoing support.

Fans just can’t seem to get enough of Paul Williams on The Young and the Restless, but it appears that Doug Davidson has simply had enough. After Twitter follower Joy Mathys posted a screenshot with a note stating that Paul was last seen at Billy’s office on November 19, Davidson clarified in a reply, “Actually, it was Lily’s office and not explained. I am tired of fighting for the obvious.”

Actually, it was Lily’s office and not explained. 🤷‍♂️ I am tired of fighting for the obvious https://t.co/59bY2xGRWV — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) March 6, 2021

Davidson continued, “I just want to thank you again for all your support. But I think I am done. After 43 years I am treated like a day player. No bueno.”

I just want to thank you again for all your support. But I think I am done. After 43 years I am treated like a day player. No bueno. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) March 6, 2021

Fans quickly threw their support behind not only the actor but the Genoa City character they love and have watched since 1976.

More: 20 things to know about Paul Williams

Alexis Dawn Fox stated, “Absolutely disgusting the way they’ve treated you after all these years,” as Cathy chimed in, “I am so sorry to hear this. I don’t get why? I can think of many storylines for Paul. I don’t like how they treat you, either. If in fact Paul leaves GC, any chance he can move to Port Charles??? Maybe Ole Dr. Noah Drake can introduce him?! (That would be awesome!)”

I am so sorry to hear this. I don't get why? I can think of many storylines for Paul. I don't like how they treat you either. If in fact Paul leaves GC, any chance he can move to Port Charles??? Maybe Ole Dr. Noah Drake can introuduce him?! 😊(that would be aweseome!) — Cathy (@KUAngel) March 6, 2021

For those who don’t know, Davidson and Rick Springfield, who created the role of General Hospital’s Noah in 1981, have been very close friends for years. We have to agree with Cathy, it would be neat to see the duo together in Port Charles!

One fan, Danielle, even suggested, “I’d love to see you in a Hallmark original movie,” to which Davidson replied, “I might be too old.” We think not! Look at one of Springfield and Davidson’s other friends, fellow soap actor Jack Wagner (General Hospital’s Frisco; Bold & Beautiful’s Nick), who happens to be a star of the network’s popular series, When Calls the Heart.

I might be too old🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/XrlYcolPTs — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) March 6, 2021

No matter what the future holds, we wish Davidson our very best and hope to see him back in Genoa City again one day!

Could you picture him in a Hallmark movie? We could! Take a look through our gallery below featuring photos of 10 other soap actors who we think should totally be appearing on Hallmark.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.