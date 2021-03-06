Young & Restless Alyvia Alyn Lind Just Landed a Major New Role — Does It Mean We’ll Be Losing Faith?
“See you in your nightmares!” says the soon-to-be scream queen.
Talk about ironic! Even as The Young and the Restless’ Faith is being bullied by the kids at her school, portrayer Alyvia Alyn Lind has just landed a killer role — pun intended — as a mean girl in the upcoming SyFy series Chucky.
According to our sister site Deadline, Lind will be playing Lexy Taylor, the pampered princess who rules her school yet still finds time to bully classmate Jake (played by Zackary Arthur). Jake is a loner trying to muddle his way through life in the wake of his mom’s death. While Jake doesn’t have much of a relationship with his dad — let alone any friends — he’ll soon find himself keeping company with the titular Chucky.
Now, for those of you who avoid scary flicks, it probably bears mentioning that Chucky is actually a doll… which happens to be possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. Scarier even than the Hope mannequin who terrorized The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas, Chucky has been featured in seven films since first debuting in 1988’s Child’s Play.
Deadline describes the flick thusly: “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.” Sounds kinda like a cool soap/horror hybrid to us!
Lind confirmed the news on her Instagram feed, cheekily declaring, “See you in your nightmares!”
Of course, the burning question for Young & Restless fans is how Lind’s exciting new role will impact her role as Faith. Over the past few months, Nick and Sharon’s teenage daughter has been caught up in a whole lotta drama, much of it thanks to her mom’s inability to stay away from Adam, who kidnapped Faith right after she was born.
As we await word on Lind’s future with the soap — and anxiously await further news regarding her chilling new role — why not peruse the gallery below in which we look at other daytime stars who’ve taken on some downright terrifying roles.