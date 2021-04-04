John Paschal/JPI (3), Aaron Montgomery/JPI, Jesse Grant/JPI

Nope. We’re still not over Drucilla Winters going over the edge.

We’d say that The Young and the Restless never should have killed off Drucilla Winters on April 4, 2007 — except that death means next to nothing in Genoa City. How many times has Adam Newman risen from the grave now? What will say instead is that it isn’t high time, it’s past time, that the CBS soap went ahead and resurrected the character Victoria Rowell had played off and on since 1990.

We understand. It’s complicated, given the actress’ since-settled lawsuit alleging that she wasn’t considered for rehiring based on her advocacy on behalf of African-Americans both on screen and behind the scenes. There’s a lot of bad blood there.

Yet Rowell seems to still be willing to return to Genoa City. In fact, in 2020, she told Soaps.com that while Dru’s tumble from a cliff might have been fateful, it was certainly not fatal. “She never died,” insisted the actress. What happened to her “was left nebulous and open-ended.”

Heaven knows Young & Restless could do with a jolt of the electricity that Rowell brought to bear. And to have Dru back in their midst — and no doubt reeling from the revelation that her “widower” Neil is no longer among us — would lead to a seismic shift in the priorities of her impetuous children, Lily and Devon.

What do you think? Would you like to see Dru finally climb back up from that cliff and reclaim her rightful place in Genoa City? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery, which revisits some other soap characters’ deaths that we still can’t think about without getting misty-eyed.