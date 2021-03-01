Jill Johnson/JPI

February 27 will always be a special day in the household of the actress and her family.

The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Ordway couldn’t contain her joy over the weekend. On February 27, she wished a “happy Coronation Day” to her and husband Justin Gaston’s older daughter, Olivia Christine, 4 (pictured with mom above in 2018). “Today we celebrate our fourth Coronation Day [our adoption ‘gotcha day’].

“Words cannot express how thankful I am that God chose me to be your mom,” continued the actress, who plays Abby on the CBS soap. “You were always meant to be ours…. I grew you in my heart. [February 27] just made it official! We love you more than words, Olivia Christine!”

Ordway and Gaston, who briefly stepped in for Donny Boaz as Young & Restless’ Chance earlier this year, also have a younger daughter, Sophie Jolie, 3. And rare are the days that go by when the leading lady doesn’t share one cute image or another of her husband and/or the girls on social media. Take Valentine’s Day, for instance.

“So thankful for my three sweet, funny Valentines… There’s no better way to celebrate,” she told her honey, “than spending the day with our babies and then falling asleep on the couch while binge-watching Perry Mason.”

