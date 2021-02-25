A Year After Her Mom’s Passing, Young & Restless Star Shares How She Made a ‘Fun Memory’ of a Beautiful Gift

We invite our readers to join us in honoring the late Lee Phillip Bell by taking a walk down memory lane through our gallery below filled with memorable moment of The Young and the Restless throughout the years.

To add to the comments of the other numerous daytime actors and fans, we like to say… beautiful, just absolutely beautiful.

Bell’s castmates chimed in on the neat photo with Doug Davidson (Paul) labeling it, “Fabulous.” Greg Rikaart (Kevin) simply sent his co-star much love, while Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) did so as well by saying, “Oh my gosh, so epic. So beautiful. Sending love.” Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) admitted, “I am crying. I cannot get over this, this is so beautiful!” Soap alum Melissa Archer, who recently lost her father , expressed, “Wow! What a beautiful way to celebrate. Stunning.”

The actress posted a side-by-side photo on Instagram of her and her mother outfitted in the same Christian Dior dress and explained its significance, “My mom left me this special Christian Dior dress that she was photographed in for her work. Instead of letting it sit in the closet, I made a fun memory. Today is the one year anniversary of her passing. Miss you!”

Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of the late, great Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator, along with her husband William J. Bell, of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless . Earlier we paid tribute to the beloved soap opera trailblazer and her daytime legacy, and her daughter Young & Restless’ Lauralee Bell (Christine) shared one as well.

The Young and the Restless’ Lauralee Bell celebrates her mother with a very special photo.

1 / 60 <p>When <em>The Young and the Restless</em> premiered in 1973, its focus was Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick), a doctor running from a tragic past… right into the arms of pianist Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde).</p>

2 / 60 <p>Leslie set up her jealous sister Lorie (Jaime Lyn Bauer) with filthy-rich Lance Prentiss (John McCook, now Eric on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>), only to get mixed up in a delightfully messy love quadrangle with the couple and his brother, Lucas.</p>

3 / 60 <p>Stuart’s daughter Chris (Trish Stewart) developed palpipations anytime med student Snapper Foster was around. Eventually, her condition was diagnosed as lovesickness. (There remains no cure.)</p>

4 / 60 <p>Snapper’s upwardly-mobile sister Jill (then Brenda Dickson) wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty. In fact, it was her preferred method of social climbing.</p>

5 / 60 <p>We’d mention that Jill’s mother Liz (Julianna McCarthy) disapproved of her willingness to lie, cheat and steal. But we’re pretty confident that you already know, just from looking at this photo.</p>

6 / 60 <p>But lonely Katherine Chancellor (the late, great Jeanne Cooper) wanted something besides her jewelry to keep her company. So she made the mistake of hiring Jill to be her companion.</p>

7 / 60 <p>Snapper and Jill’s brother Greg (Wings Hauser) didn’t know when he married Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott) that he was just her practice husband. She was only getting started on the marry-go-’round.</p>

8 / 60 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> was so hot in the late 1970s that <em>TV Guide</em> put Victoria Mallory (another Leslie), Dickson, Bauer and David Hasselhoff (Snapper) on the cover. But what time is <em>WKRP in Cincinnati</em> on?</p>

9 / 60 <p>As they put the “young” in <em>The Young and the Restless</em> in the early 1980s, Andy Richards (Steven Ford), Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) looked like they’d just stepped out of a John Hughes movie.</p>

10 / 60 <p>The ’80s ushered onto the soap’s canvas the Abbott family: patriarch John (Jerry Douglas) and his kids, insecure Traci (Beth Maitland), gorgeous Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and scheming Jack (the late Terry Lester).</p>

11 / 60 <p>No woman in Genoa City was safe from Jack’s seductive charms, not when he set his eyes on “bedroom.” Thankfully, here they are only set on “gazebo.”</p>

12 / 60 <p>As much as Jack loved the ladies, the ladies loved him. He couldn’t even pose for a picture without being photo-bombed by the likes of Carol Robbins (Christopher Templeton) and Lindsey Wells (Lauren Koslow, now Kate on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>).</p>

13 / 60 <p>As Danny’s rock career took off, he found himself with as many groupies as Jack did lovers. Among the singer’s entourage were not only Traci but Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), who was a mean girl before there was even a <em>Mean Girls.</em></p>

14 / 60 <p>As you can see, Lauren wasn’t keen on sharing Danny. She probably wasn’t too eager to share mousse, either, so we have no idea how both she and her boo managed to pull off their amazing ’80s coiffures.</p>

15 / 60 <p>Traci was destined for other adventures, like marriage to her family’s former gardener, a successful career as a novelist and becoming Genoa City’s gentle voice of reason.</p>

16 / 60 <p>Danny seemed to go from one love triangle to the next. After vying with Jill’s son Phillip Chancellor (Thom Bierdz) for the affections of teenage Jabot model Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell), Genoa City’s answer to Rick Springfield wound up battling Paul for her.</p>

17 / 60 <p>We only wish we looked, never mind <em>were</em>, half as excited about dusting as Katherine’s housekeeper, Esther Valentine (Kate Linder).</p>

18 / 60 <p>Did somebody order a doppelganger? Somehow diner waitress Marge Cotroke convinced everyone — for a while, anyway — that she wasn’t Flo from <em>Alice</em> but the inimitable Katherine.</p>

19 / 60 <p>… is another woman’s treasure. Jill thought that she was sticking it to Katherine by dressing up Danny’s no-good father Rex Sterling (Quinn Redeker) as an appropriately fancypants beau. But the couple overcame the lie to find true love.</p>

20 / 60 <p>After getting an eyeful of Nikki going all Gypsy Rose Lee at the Bayou, new mogul in town Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) decided to turn her into a society dame. At the same time, his heart was slowly realizing that it had no choice but to also make her his bride.</p>

21 / 60 <p>They say that you never forget your first time — and in Victor and Nikki’s case, they mean the first time you marry each other. Mind you, it wouldn’t be the last, not by a long shot.</p>

22 / 60 <p>For years, <em>The Young and the Restless</em> played Victor’s push/pull between his favorite wives, Ashley and Nikki. How could the show not? It would take a <em>lot</em> of shampoo for either of them to wash that man right outta their hair.</p>

23 / 60 <p>As he built up Newman Enterprises, Victor earned a reputation as one of… OK, <em>the</em> most cutthroat tycoon in town. No wonder Jack dubbed him the Black Knight and not, say, Prince Smiles-a-Lot.</p>

24 / 60 <p>While presumed dead by his loved ones back in Genoa City, Victor did what any sensible person would — and began a new life for himself in Kansas with blind farmer Hope Wilson (Signy Coleman).</p>

25 / 60 <p>Once future Emmy winner Heather Tom (now Katie on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) joined the cast as Victor and Nikki’s daughter, Victoria made herself comfortable in her new permanent home: the front burner.</p>

26 / 60 <p>Victoria was smitten from the start with baby-faced would-be businessman Ryan McNeil (Scott Reeves). But not only couldn’t he tie a tie, he couldn’t commit — and kept gravitating back toward Nina Chancellor, a “widow” with as much money as Victoria and <em>way</em> fewer hang-ups.</p>

27 / 60 <p>Brad Carlton (Don Diamont, now Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) went from tending to John’s garden to marrying his daughters to occupying a corner office at his cosmetics company.</p>

28 / 60 <p>Victor went apoplectic when Victoria (now Amelia Heinle) took up with archenemy Jack’s kid brother, Billy (then Billy Miller). The Mustache even went so far as to have his own daughter arrested on her wedding day!</p>

29 / 60 <p>There was no fooling Victor. He didn’t like Victoria being with Billy any more with Jason Thompson playing the part than he had when Billy Miller was.</p>

30 / 60 <p>Fine, fine, Victor. We’ll move along…</p>

31 / 60 <p>While Victoria was marrying her way through one Billy after another, brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) seemed to have eyes for only one young woman. And she was…</p>

32 / 60 <p>When rich boy Nick fell for poor girl Sharon Collins (Sharon Case), it was all over for him. He was in it for life. Well, except for one thing…</p>

33 / 60 <p>After Nick and Sharon lost daughter Cassie, their marriage frayed… to the point that he didn’t stop at just having eye sex with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).</p>

34 / 60 <p>Though introduced as a beach-going himbo, Paul matured into one of the most honorable fellas in Genoa City. And during his time as a private eye, there wasn’t a case that he couldn’t crack like it was a walnut.</p>

35 / 60 <p>In 1991, Neil Winters (the late Kristoff St. John) was but an ambitious executive trainee at Jabot. How far he’d go before he was, sadly, gone.</p>

36 / 60 <p>When feisty Drucilla Barber (Victoria Rowell) needed to manufacture a boyfriend as part of a harebrained plot to steal her sister’s man, she recruited level-headed Neil — and wound up getting the better part of the deal!</p>

37 / 60 <p>Neil wound up with a rival when he was reunited with long-lost sibling Malcolm (Shemar Moore). So into Dru was the hunk that he had sex with her while she was too high on medication to realize that he wasn’t her husband. Not cool, bro.</p>

38 / 60 <p>Though Malcolm turned out to be the father of Dru’s daughter, Lily, they let Neil believe that he was the one who needed to go to all of the girl’s parent/teacher nights. Also not cool, bro.</p>

39 / 60 <p>Lily (Christel Khalil) turned out to have a knack for attracting trouble, whether it was Internet predator Kevin Fisher, porn addict Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) or…</p>

40 / 60 <p>Fans rooted like crazy for Lily to make it work with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). But when the Aussie wasn’t being duped (by everyone from Amber Moore to Chloe Mitchell), lying about his identity (Phillip Chancellor… as if!) or playing dead, he was locking lips and then some with a host of women who were not his wife.</p>

41 / 60 <p>As big a handful as Lily may have been, she had nothing on her adopted brother, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), who carried on with ill-fated true love Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) behind the back of her husband — his dad, Neil. Did we mention that Neil was <em>blind</em> at the time? Insert face-palm here.</p>

42 / 60 <p>“Evil” wasn’t actually a part of Nurse Sheila Carter’s name, but that was how everyone referred to Kimberlin Brown’s she-devil after she stole both Lauren’s husband and son and attempted to overcook her.</p>

43 / 60 <p>Or the offense. Either way. Once the erstwhile Cricket dealt with legal mentor Michael Baldwin’s sexual harassment and subsequent obsession, she became a respected attorney. And also, at one point, Michael’s fiancée. We didn’t get it, either. </p>

44 / 60 <p>Keeping a cake from melting in the heat looked a lot easier for Danny and Christine on their wedding day than it ever does on <em>The Great British Baking Show.</em></p>

45 / 60 <p>Years (<em>and</em> years) before making hay with Nick, Phyllis was introduced to the canvas as the Danny superfan who went so far as to switch paternity tests to make the happily-hitched rocker believe that he was the father of her son, Daniel. (You remember, the porn junkie on the beach with Lily a few images ago… )</p>

46 / 60 <p>Phyllis was so enraged by the way that the Bug, as she always called Cricket, assumed she was guilty of everything — which, um, she was — that the troublemaker attempted to make roadkill of Christine and subsequent fiancé Paul. Note: This is not a picture of that; all Paul and Chris were in danger of here was getting sand in their nether regions.</p>

47 / 60 <p>As part of his sick plan to earn a second chance with Christine, Michael turned loose on Paul seductress Isabella Brana (future <em>Desperate Housewives</em> star Eva Longoria), who turned out to be as mad as a hatter. Assuming that that hatter has serious mental issues.</p>

48 / 60 <p>The romance of Billy (then David Tom) and Mackenzie Browning (Kelly Kruger) outraged his mother, Jill, as much as it delighted Mac’s grandma, Katherine. Of course, everyone was mortified during the hot second that it was believed that the sweethearts were related.</p>

49 / 60 <p>That is, unless you’re Keemo Volien (Philip Moon), the son of Jack and his Vietnam War-era sweetheart. Then, you’re just kinda forgotten in favor of flashy new relatives like Theo Vanderway.</p>

50 / 60 <p>Maybe all these years, Jack (now Peter Bergman) has been too busy waging war with Victor — and sleeping his way up one side of Genoa City and down the other — to keep in touch with Keemo. Heck, for all we know, they Zoom weekly.</p>

51 / 60 <p>Taking after dad Jack, Kyle (Michael Mealor) went from being married to Nick and Phyllis’ daughter Summer Newman (Hunter King) to being married to Lola Rosales to being married to Summer again so fast, he was practically roommates with his divorce attorney.</p>

52 / 60 <p>Paul’s poor sister Patty (Stacy Haiduk, now Kristen on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>) was so wrecked by Jack’s betrayal in the 1980s that she let Victor buy her plastic surgery in order to resemble her shrink and return to Genoa City to upend her ex-husband’s life.</p>

53 / 60 <p>Nah. It’s just another casual moment at home for the Baldwins, mostly reformed bad girl Lauren and semi-reformed pot-stirrer Michael (Christian Jules LeBlanc). We’ll… uh… we’ll close the door on our way to the next photo…</p>

54 / 60 <p>Since Michael was reunited with half brother Kevin (Greg Rikaart), he’s done his damnedest to do right by the guy. In turn, Kevin has mostly cleaned up his act and formed a family of his own with occasional scheme queen Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).</p>

55 / 60 <p>The feud between Jill (Jess Walton) and Katherine spanned decades. Yet, in the end, it turned out that beneath all that hatred was… Who’da think it? A lotta love.</p>

56 / 60 <p>It’s always been tough for the Newmans to get this close for a family photo without someone getting stabbed in the back. In this 2012 effort, we’d say that Nick and Sharon’s son Noah (Robert Adamson) and Victor and Ashley’s daughter Abby (then Emme Rylan, now Lulu on <em>General Hospital</em>) were probably safe… and just out of reach were Victor and Hope’s son Adam (then Michael Muhney) and his then-wife Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).</p>

57 / 60 <p>When Chelsea was reunited with Adam in 2014, he had the face of future primetime star Justin Hartley. The character had had a [bleep] ton of plastic surgery, we were told. But when Adam was reintroduced in 2019 with Mark Grossman’s handsome mug… um… we guess that was just a happy side effect of his stay in Vegas?</p>

58 / 60 <p>In 2018, much like when the Abbotts and Williamses stepped in for the Brookses and Fosters, <em>The Young and the Restless</em> thrust into the spotlight the Rosales clan: GCPD detective Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), top chef Lola (Sasha Calle) and contractor Arturo (Jason Canela), whose fling with Nikki will always have been ended too quickly for our taste. The lady loves Victor, but she also likes her boy toys!</p>

59 / 60 <p>To Sharon’s surprise, late daughter Cassie turned out to have a lookalike sister Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), who wound up getting serious with half brother Noah’s girlfriend, Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks).</p>