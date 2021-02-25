A Year After Her Mom’s Passing, Young & Restless Star Shares How She Made a ‘Fun Memory’ of a Beautiful Gift
Howard Wise/JPI
The Young and the Restless’ Lauralee Bell celebrates her mother with a very special photo.
Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of the late, great Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator, along with her husband William J. Bell, of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Earlier we paid tribute to the beloved soap opera trailblazer and her daytime legacy, and her daughter Young & Restless’ Lauralee Bell (Christine) shared one as well.
The actress posted a side-by-side photo on Instagram of her and her mother outfitted in the same Christian Dior dress and explained its significance, “My mom left me this special Christian Dior dress that she was photographed in for her work. Instead of letting it sit in the closet, I made a fun memory. Today is the one year anniversary of her passing. Miss you!”
Bell’s castmates chimed in on the neat photo with Doug Davidson (Paul) labeling it, “Fabulous.” Greg Rikaart (Kevin) simply sent his co-star much love, while Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) did so as well by saying, “Oh my gosh, so epic. So beautiful. Sending love.” Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) admitted, “I am crying. I cannot get over this, this is so beautiful!” Soap alum Melissa Archer, who recently lost her father, expressed, “Wow! What a beautiful way to celebrate. Stunning.”
To add to the comments of the other numerous daytime actors and fans, we like to say… beautiful, just absolutely beautiful.
We invite our readers to join us in honoring the late Lee Phillip Bell by taking a walk down memory lane through our gallery below filled with memorable moment of The Young and the Restless throughout the years.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.