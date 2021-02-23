Jill Johnson/JPI; Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

A broken heart and dancing lessons led to finding love again — and to fans screaming for more.

Anyone who watched Christmas Waltz last season during Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event, was left longing for more of the fairytale love story that evolved between Lacey Chabert’s Avery and Will Kemp’s Roman. But did you know that The Young and the Restless alum and rocker Michael Damian (ex-Danny) was the director and a writer, along with his wife Janeen? While some fans were unaware, others were in the know and have recently let their voices be heard by screaming for a sequel.

The former soap actor retweeted an article posted by Heavy in regards to a sequel and stated, “See what you all have started, love it! Let’s keep the push going,” which led to more outpouring by his followers.

See what you all have started 🙂 love it! Let’s keep the push going🕺💃🎥‘Christmas Waltz’ Director Reveals How Fans Can Help Get a Sequel | https://t.co/AgTsEJwqjA https://t.co/eBKniafckJ — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) February 22, 2021

Damian replied to one fan with encouragement and urged, “We need to get everyone to write @hallmarkchannel and request it.”

We need to get everyone to write @hallmarkchannel and request it🤞🏻🎥💝 https://t.co/cfi65RIAcP — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) February 4, 2021

For those who didn’t see the holiday movie, or need a refresher, after Avery’s wedding was canceled, she was left with a broken heart and already-paid-for dance lessons, which were meant for her and her fiancé for their wedding dance. Avery not only decided to face her fears and take the lessons herself, she fulfilled her dream of learning to dance and put her lessons to the test in a very big way at the end, along with putting her trust in the one man who helped her overcome those fears — the one man who ultimately stole her heart.

Barbara Ann, tweeted to Damian, “There’s more to that story dying to come out. Please, oh will you please, consider. Or better yet, just do it! With gratitude.” And we agree! Now that we’ve watched Will help Avery rediscovery herself, we too are longing to see them fall deeper in love and take on a new adventure as a couple.

@hallmarkchannel , You know we love you but you know what else we would love so much? A sequel to The Christmas Waltz. There's more to that story dying to come out. Please, oh will you please, consider. Or better yet, just do it! With gratitude. @michaeldamian1 pic.twitter.com/tDy1mTpntO — Barbara Ann 🌻🌞❤ aka Barb (@barbward804) February 22, 2021

Damian assured in another post that he’s “working on something special.” Could it be that sequel we are all demanding? Stay tuned!

Thank you Stephanie!! working on something special🎥🤞🏻🙏 https://t.co/VQp3SbuV4Z — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) February 21, 2021

Look through our photo gallery below featuring 20 of Hallmark's most beloved stars