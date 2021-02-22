Fans Rally Around Young & Restless’ Sasha Calle After She’s Dismissed in the Hollywood Press as Just a ‘Soap Opera Actress’
The moral of this story: Don’t mess with daytime fans!
Ask any actor who has ever worked in soaps, and they will tell you it’s one of the most challenging — and rewarding — experiences of their life. And while some in Hollywood still look down on those toiling in the genre, their fans know exactly how hard these performers work… and don’t take it lightly when they’re dissed.
So when several publications dismissively reported that the young woman chosen to play Supergirl in the upcoming movie The Flash was “a soap opera actress,” the outcry was swift and the judgment harsh across social media, with Twitter becoming a particularly hot spot. And the response came not only from those familiar with Sasha Calle’s work as The Young and the Restless‘ Lola but from people with an understanding of exactly what it takes for any actor to make it in daytime.
For @juleslevz, it was difficult to believe that people were still “degrading and minimizing the work actors in this genre put in. ‘Soap’ actors are actors. Also some of the most hard-working ones in the industry. But people sill aren’t ready for that conversation.”
A sOap OpeRa ActResS
And what about it? not @ folks still out here, in the yr 2021 degrading & minimizing the WORK actors in this genre PUT IN. “Soap” actors are ACTORS. Also some of the most hard working ones in the industry. But people still aren’t ready for that conversation. https://t.co/PMazwzAzxi pic.twitter.com/3BI9A6Gmpf
— 𝕁𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕒🦋 (@JulesLevz) February 20, 2021
Others realized that the best way to disprove the notion that soap actors are somehow lesser was to point out examples of performers who’d gotten their starts on soaps. To that end, the partial list provided by @JennaTVLover made the point beautifully. (She didn’t even get to some of the stars people have mostly forgotten once did soaps!)
Meg Ryan, Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Robin Wright, Demi Moore, Judith Light, Justin Hartley, John Stamos, Brad Pitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, James Earl Jones, Ryan Philippe, Julianne Moore, Shemar Moore, Jensen Ackles, Courtney Cox, Laurence Fishburne… pic.twitter.com/U2KhULiE0x
— Penelope’s Bitch (@JennaTVLover) February 20, 2021
Perhaps the most gratifying aspect of the dustup was seeing soap fans — who, let’s face it, can come at one another pretty harshly — presenting a united front. As @WrecklessLove pointed out, “We fight amongst each other all day, but outsiders will get checked for disrespect.”
I love how soap twitter (some who don’t even like the character of Lola on #YR) came together to drag people shaming DC for hiring a soap actress. We fight amongst each other all day, but outsiders will get checked for disrespect 🤣
— Ash Dionne ❄ (@WrecklessLove) February 20, 2021
Which of the many actors to have gotten their start in daytime is your favorite? And whom do you predict will be next to prove the stereotype wrong by becoming a big-screen star? Hit the comments with your picks for daytime’s best and brightest, then check out the gallery below in which we look at nearly 70 actors who got their start on your favorite soaps.