The Young and the Restless’ Sasha Calle Shares Her Feelings About Her Big-Screen Big Break: ‘I’m Starting to Cry as I Type This… ’
“Dreams do come true,” marveled the new Supergirl.
On February 20, a day after the news broke that she had been cast as Supergirl in the 2022 movie The Flash, Sasha Calle took to Instagram in hopes of expressing her gratitude and excitement.
“This still hasn’t fully hit me,” she wrote. “I’m starting to cry as I type this because I know it’s me in that video [of director Andy Muschietti revealing who’d be suiting up], but I still can’t believe it.
“Una Latina súper héroe?!” she went on. “En que planeta?! Pues en este planeta! Que alegría y que orgullo. Mamá, gracias por tu esfuerzo, por criarme solita y con mucho amor. Te adoro con todo lo que tengo. Eres un ejemplo de súper héroe.”
After thanking her mom for raising her single-handedly, the Young & Restless star addressed her future director. “Andy, the moment I met you through Zoom, when we started this process, It was as if I had known you my whole life,” she said. “I felt the same way when I met Ezra [Miller, who plays The Flash]. Thank you for your love and support.”
From there, the thanks just kept coming. And still, Lola’s portrayer had to pinch herself. “Dreams do come true, huh?” she concluded.
Apparently, they do.