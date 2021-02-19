Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless actress is heading to the big screen but will we get to still watch her in daytime?

The Young and the Restless’ Sasha Calle (Lola) has a reason to celebrate today — in fact, so much so, that she broke down in tears on social media! Deadline has learned that the actress landed the role of DC Universe’s new Supergirl — the first Latina to ever play the part — in the upcoming 2022 film The Flash.

The outlet also revealed that director Andy Muschietti sat in for more than 425 auditions, and not only he but DC Films president Walter Hamada and the producers were completely in awe of the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress’ performance.

Muschietti allowed fans to witness just how happy Calle was to hear that she’d landed the role by posting a video of him relaying the exciting, monumental news to the actress. Watch the reveal below, which the director captioned, “Been doing a lot of flashbacks lately, but today is about a Flash forward.”

While we are ecstatic for this new opportunity for Calle, what does it mean for Young & Restless’ Lola? Since her marriage to Kyle fell apart, and nothing came from her flirtation with Theo — even though there was great potential for a possible pregnancy storyline — could this mean we’ll be seeing less and less of her in Genoa City? We can’t be sure at present, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out.

To honor this amazing news, let’s take a look back at happier times for Calle’s Young & Restless character in the photo gallery of Lola and Kyle’s wedding album below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.